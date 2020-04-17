Sunday 11 January 2026

Leadership appointments at PTC Therapeutics

Pharmaceutical
17 April 2020
ptc-therapeutics-big

New Jersey, USA-based rare disease drug developer PTC Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTCT) today announced the appointments of Matthew Klein to chief development officer and Eric Pauwels to chief business officer.

Dr Klein will be responsible for the development of our clinical stage programs. As the CBO, Mr Pauwels will be responsible for PTC’s customer facing activities with health care providers, patients and payers ensuring that our therapies are available and accessible to rare disease patients and their families worldwide.

"I am very pleased to announce these well-deserved appointments to PTC's Executive Committee," said Stuart Peltz, chief executive of PTC Therapeutics, adding: "Matt and Eric are both recognized industry leaders with demonstrated track records of success. In their new roles, they will continue to advance our development pipeline, fuel our company's growth and deliver on our mission to develop and provide transformative therapies for patients living with rare disorders."

