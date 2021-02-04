Sunday 11 January 2026

Leadership change for German Merck

Pharmaceutical
4 February 2021
merck_kgaa_big

German pharma, science and technology company Merck KGAA (MRK: DE) today announced that Rehan Verjee has made the decision to leave his position as president of its EMD Serono unit and global head of innovative medicine franchises, to pursue an opportunity outside of Merck that will soon be announced.

He will be succeeded by Andrew Paterson, who is currently senior vice president and head of both the global multiple sclerosis (MS) franchise and the MS business unit in the USA. Mr Paterson will be based in Rockland, Massachusetts, USA, and will serve as a member of the Healthcare Executive Committee.

“Rehan has had a significant impact on the business of Merck and on the lives of patients during his 17-year tenure at the company, which have included five years as a valued member of the healthcare executive team,” said Peter Guenter, a member of the executive board of Merck and chief executive Healthcare. “

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Lifelong Novartis man makes EMD Serono switch
25 January 2017
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer exec moves to Merck KGaA to head fertility in USA
1 August 2018
Pharmaceutical
Merck KGaA appoints Maya Martinez-Davis as global head of oncology
14 April 2016
Pharmaceutical
Merck KGaA keeps building with 'superb business results'
4 March 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze