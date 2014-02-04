Leadership changes at NZ’s largest drugmaker Douglas Pharmaceuticals

The founder of Douglas Pharmaceuticals, Sir Graeme Douglas, has announced his retirement as the company’s managing director from February 1.

He will remain as chairman of the board and his son, Jeff Douglas (pictured left), the current chief executive, will assume the role of managing director of the Douglas Corporate Group, New Zealand’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturer.

The company has also appointed Chris van Niekerk as chief executive of the Douglas Corporate Group. Chris van Niekerk was managing director of Douglas Pharmaceuticals Australia for several years. His other previous roles include senior vice president for Valeant Pharmaceuticals, chief operating officer and executive director for iNova Pharmaceuticals Australia, and chairman of iNova Pharmaceuticals Pty in South Africa.