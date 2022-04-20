Sunday 11 January 2026

Leadership transition at Cerevance

20 April 2022
Cerevance, a private, UK headquartered clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focused on central nervous system diseases, today announced the appointment of Craig Thompson as chief executive (CEO).

Mr Thompson brings over 25 years of commercial and marketing leadership experience in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries to the company. Brad Margus will transition from CEO of Cerevance to executive chairman of the board at the end of April.

Cerevance was launched by Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) and Lightstone Ventures in December 2016.

