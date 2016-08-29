Leap Therapeutics to acquire Macrocure

Leap Therapeutics, a privately-held clinical stage immuno-oncology company, and fellow USA-based Macrocure (Nasdaq: MCUR) today announced a definitive merger agreement, with the news sending the latter’s shares rocketing 122% to $2.69 in mid-morning trading.
Under the terms of the accord, Macrocure will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leap, and Leap will become a public company. In connection with the transaction, Leap will apply to have the shares of the combined entity listed for trading on the Nasdaq on completion.
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