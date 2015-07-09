Lee Pharma files for compulsory license on AstraZeneca diabetes drug

India’s Lee Pharma has filed a compulsory license (CL) application for the patent covering Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) diabetes management drug saxagliptin, marketed under the trade name Onglyza, according to local media reports.

According to a posting on Lexology by Indian law firm Khaitan & Co, Lee Pharma filed an application for grant of CL under section 84(1) of The Patents Act, 1970 on the following grounds: