Leo Pharma files for US approval of first aerosol foam for psoriasis

Independent Danish dermatology specialist Leo Pharma has submitted a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for calcipotriene/betamethasone dipropionate aerosol foam 0,005%/0,064% for the treatment of psoriasis vulgaris.
The novel aerosol foam formulation of the fixed combination calcipotriene (also known ex-USA as calcipotriol) and betamethasone dipropionate has been developed with the aim of improving treatment for patients with psoriasis vulgaris – the most common clinical form of psoriasis.
The regulatory submission in the USA is based on studies of patients with psoriasis vulgaris. These include the Phase IIIa PSO-FAST study which evaluated efficacy, safety, itch relief and itch-related sleep loss across a four week period, and the Phase II MUSE safety study.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze