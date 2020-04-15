LEO Pharma links up with Asian firms for FB825 in atopic dermatitis and asthma

Danish dermatology specialist LEO Pharma has singed a worldwide licensing deal with Taiwan-based Oneness Biotech (TPEx: 4743) and China’s Microbio Shanghai for the development and commercialization of the novel atopic dermatitis (AD) and allergic asthma drug candidate FB825.

FB825 is a first-in-class drug candidate with a unique mechanism of action (MoA) targeting the CεmX domain of the membrane bound IgE (mIgE) causing a depletion of mIgE positive B-cells. This new MoA holds promise as a treatment for atopic dermatitis and is expected to reduce the disease burden by lowering relevant inflammatory mediators as well as IgE levels.

Under the terms of the agreement, LEO Pharma will make an upfront payment of $40 million and offer milestone payments up to $530 million, followed by a tiered high single-digit to double-digit royalties. Under the agreement, Oneness will be responsible for executing the Phase IIa study for atopic dermatitis in the USA and Microbio Shanghai will execute the Phase IIa study for allergic asthma in China. LEO Pharma will assume all the development responsibilities after the Phase IIa studies.