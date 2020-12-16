LEO Pharma lures former-Bayer exec to head R&D

Privately-held Danish medical dermatology specialist LEO Pharma today announced that Jörg Möller will join its global leadership team as executive vice president, global research and development, effective January 1, 2021.
Dr Möller joins LEO Pharma from Germany’s Bayer (BAYN: DE), where he has been EVP Head of R&D and a member of the Bayer Pharma executive committee. He succeeds Kim Kjøller who, as previously announced, decided to leave LEO Pharma for a chief executive role at Denmark-based Union Therapeutics.
A medical doctor and PhD by training, Dr Möller brings a wealth of experience from his long international career during which he was responsible for a significant global organization with main hubs in Germany, the US, Switzerland, Japan and China. He led the entire value chain from target and drug discovery through clinical development, life-cycle-management and regulatory approvals and has brought a range of successful global product approvals. His experience spans multiple therapeutic areas including dermatology and immunology and a variety of technology platforms like biologics and cell & gene therapies. He has a solid track record of working with external partners.
