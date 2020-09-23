LEO Pharma names a new member to its global leadership team

Privately-held Danish medical dermatology specialist LEO Pharma today said that Becki Morison will join the company, effective October 1 in the position of executive vice president, global therapeutics and value strategy.

Ms Morison succeeds Patrice Baudry, who will take over responsibility for establishing LEO Pharma’s rare disease presence.

Most recently Ms Morison was VP, US Immunology, at US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). Prior to that, she held several leadership positions in the US, Australia as well as in the UK and the Nordics. In addition to her international experience, she has a proven track record in building and growing innovative pharmaceutical franchises in different therapeutic areas including orphan diseases.