LEO Pharma sells four non-core products to Cheplapharm

Danish privately-held dermatology specialist LEO Pharma announced the sale of a portfolio of four non-core products to Germany’s Cheplapharm Arzneimittel for 300 million euros ($357 million).
The agreement represents a milestone in the roll-out of LEO Pharma’s 2030 strategy which increases the company’s focus on new innovative solutions for medical dermatology.
The divested portfolio comprises four products within bone disorders/nephrology, dermatology and gynecology: One-Alpha (alfacalcidol), Locoid (hydrocortisone butyrate), Pimafucin (natamycin), and Zineryt (erythromycin). The annual turnover of the portfolio in 2019 amounted to around 110 million euros.
