LEO Pharma strengthens global leadership team

Pharmaceutical
1 July 2020
Privately-held Danish medical dermatology specialist LEO Pharma today announced that Dr Monica Shaw and Nathalie Joannes will join the executive leadership team adding seasoned experience and international profile to the company.

The company is on an ambitious growth journey to become a leading provider of innovative medicines helping patients with skin diseases around the world. To align with its strategic objectives, it is reorganizing its executive leadership team.

Dr Shaw will assume the position of executive vice president, Region Europe+, effective July 1, 2020. She joins LEO Pharma from GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) majority-owned unit ViiV Healthcare in Singapore, where she was vice president, commercial, head of Asia Pacific Region.

