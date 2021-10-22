Letdown for Lonsurf combo in first-line colon cancer

Privately-held French drugmaker Servier has announced a trial miss for its cancer med Lonsurf (trifluridine/tipiracil), which is being tested in combination with bevacizumab in colorectal cancer.

Lonsurf is a fixed-dose oral chemotherapeutic, whereas bevacizumab is a VEGF-targeting antibody, developed and sold under the brand name Avastin by Roche (ROG: SIX).

Servier has been comparing the combo with Avastin plus capecitabine, a rival oral chemotherapy, in the SOLSTICE trial.