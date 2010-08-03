Lexicon Pharma acquires Symphony Icon, obtaining rights to gastrointestinal drugs for up to $90 million

US biopharmaceutical company Lexicon Pharmaceuticals revealed yesterday that it has bought Symphony Icon, thus reacquiring rights to several developing gastrointestinal drugs - LX1031, LX1032, LX1033 and the other drug programs subject to the collaboration.

Lexicon said it exercised a restructured purchase option under its drug development financing collaboration with fellow USA-based Symphony. The deal includes a $10 million payment upon closing and deferred and contingent payments worth about $50 million.