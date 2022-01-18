Monday 12 January 2026

Lifetime pharma ban for 'egregious' and 'dangerous' Shkreli

Pharmaceutical
18 January 2022
federal_trade_commission_big

So-called ‘pharma bro’ Martin Shkreli has been held liable for antitrust claims brought by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and a group of seven state enforcers.

The former pharmaceutical executive and hedge fund manager has been called ‘the most hated man in America’ for price gouging while chief executive of Turing Pharmaceuticals, as well as the ‘pharma bro’ for his social media antics and penchant for hip hop music.

"A significant victory for American consumers"In 2017, Mr Shkreli was convicted on three of eight counts in a month-long securities fraud trial at the US District Court in Brooklyn, New York. This related to allegations of defrauding investors.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Convicted of fraud, Shkreli hails 'astounding victory,' faces up to 20 years in jail
7 August 2017
Pharmaceutical
Twitter gag is latest scandal for Shkreli
9 January 2017
Biotechnology
Martin Shkreli sells remaining shares in KaloBios and company keen to sever ties
30 August 2016
Pharmaceutical
Court upholds “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli’s lifetime ban
24 January 2024




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze