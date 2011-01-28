Ligand acquires CyDex Pharma for upfront $31 million; expects to be profitable this year

US drugmaker Ligand Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LGND) has acquired privately-held CyDex Pharmaceuticals for a combination of cash and contingent payments, with $31.2 million in upfront cash and a $4.3 million cash payment on the one year anniversary of closing.

CyDex shareholders will also be entitled to contingent cash payments related to certain transactions and pursuant to a revenue share plan. In addition, Ligand paid approximately $800,000 at close for an adjustment for working capital. CyDex, based in Lenexa, Kansas, had 2010 revenue of $16.3 million and EBITDA of $7.6 million, and will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ligand.