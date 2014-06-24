Ligand in licensing deal with TG Thera for IRAK-4 inhibitor program

US drugmaker Ligand Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LGND) has signed an exclusive global license accord with TG Therapeutics (Nasdaq: TGTX) for the development and commercialization of Ligand’s interleukin-1 receptor associated kinase-4 (IRAK-4) inhibitors.
The IRAK-4 program is in preclinical development for potential use in certain cancers and autoimmune diseases. The deal follows last month’s announcement of a collaboration with AstraZeneca for development of products to treat dyslipidemia, including hypertriglyceridemia using Ligand’s LTP TECHNOLOGY.
Ligand has also out-licensed rights to five programs to Viking Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, first-in-class or best-in-class therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze