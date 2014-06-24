Ligand in licensing deal with TG Thera for IRAK-4 inhibitor program

US drugmaker Ligand Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LGND) has signed an exclusive global license accord with TG Therapeutics (Nasdaq: TGTX) for the development and commercialization of Ligand’s interleukin-1 receptor associated kinase-4 (IRAK-4) inhibitors.

The IRAK-4 program is in preclinical development for potential use in certain cancers and autoimmune diseases. The deal follows last month’s announcement of a collaboration with AstraZeneca for development of products to treat dyslipidemia, including hypertriglyceridemia using Ligand’s LTP TECHNOLOGY.

Ligand has also out-licensed rights to five programs to Viking Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, first-in-class or best-in-class therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders.