Sunday 11 January 2026

Ligand sells Vernalis, just two years after buying the UK firm

Pharmaceutical
12 October 2020
ligand-big

US biopharma firm Ligand Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LGND) said today it is selling its Vernalis research operations and internal programs to China’s HitGen (SHA: 688222) for $25 million in cash.

UK-based Vernalis was acquired by Ligand in October 2018 for a consideration of $42.3 million. Ligand’s shares were barely moved by the news, while HitGen closed up 2.7% at 39.91 renminbi.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ligand will retain economic rights on completed collaboration licenses as well as a share of the economic rights on current research collaboration contracts. In addition, Vernalis will continue to support certain existing Ligand partnerships. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


