Ligand signs dyslipidemia related diseases accord with AstraZeneca unit

US drugmaker Ligand Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LGND) has entered into a licensing agreement and research collaboration with Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) subsidiary Omthera Pharmaceuticals for the development of products to treat dyslipidemia, including hypertriglyceridemia.
Under the terms of the deal, Ligand will be eligible to receive up to $44.5 million on the achievement of specific milestones, as well as tiered royalties ranging from mid to high single digits of net sales. Omthera is solely responsible for all research and clinical development costs as well as commercialization of any product(s) derived from this collaboration. Ligand’s shares dipped 2.9% to $62.15 in early trading following release of the news.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze