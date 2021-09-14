Monday 12 January 2026

Lightstone Ventures raises $375 million fund

14 September 2021
USA-based Lightstone Ventures today announced the closing of Lightstone Ventures III with $375 million in capital commitments, to invest in early-stage companies developing high impact therapeutics and technologies that have the potential to change patients’ lives.

The new fund was oversubscribed, exceeding the firm’s targeted raise, and included strong support from both new and existing limited partners. With the closing of Fund III, Lightstone Ventures also announced the appointments of Christina Isacson, partner and Young Kwon as operating partner.

“We are very excited for the future of Lightstone and the important work that this new fund will enable,” said Mike Carusi, general partner at Lightstone. “Our investment philosophy is guided by a commitment not just to exciting ideas but to the people leading them forward. This is an important moment for the firm that builds upon the successes we have had with our previous two funds and the companies we have invested in that are already making an impact on patients. We look forward to continuing our partnership with driven entrepreneurs developing therapies and technologies that have the potential to be industry-leading products,” he added.

