Thursday 30 April 2026

Lilly and Boehringer to test Jardiance for heart attack patients

Pharmaceutical
27 May 2020
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A new trial to be conducted in collaboration with the Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI), dubbed EMPACT-MI, will test Jardiance (empagliflozin) as an option to treat and prevent heart attack for people with and without diabetes.

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More on this story...

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