Lilly and Daiichi Sankyo collaborate on migraine drug lasmiditan in Japan

Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) has concluded an agreement on commercialization collaboration in Japan with the local subsidiary of US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) for the 5-HT1F receptor agonist lasmiditan succinate, for which Eli Lilly Japan has submitted a new drug application for the treatment of migraines.

Under the terms of the agreement, financial terms of which have not been disclosed, Eli Lilly Japan will hold the authorization for marketing lasmiditan succinate, similar to the humanized anti-CGRP monoclonal antibody Emgality (galcanezumab; genetic recombination) to which a sales agreement has already been concluded between the two companies, and Daiichi Sankyo will take charge of its distribution and sales after marketing approval. Both companies will provide healthcare professionals with information on the drug.

Through this commercialization collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo, which has a solid operating foundation in Japan based on its established position and global network in the fields of central nervous system diseases and pain management, Eli Lilly Japan will strengthen its system for providing healthcare professionals with proper information through both Emgality and lasmiditan succinate after obtaining marketing approval.