Monday 12 January 2026

Lilly and Daiichi Sankyo collaborate on migraine drug lasmiditan in Japan

Pharmaceutical
31 August 2021
daiichi-hq

Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) has concluded an agreement on commercialization collaboration in Japan with the local subsidiary of US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) for the 5-HT1F receptor agonist lasmiditan succinate, for which Eli Lilly Japan has submitted a new drug application for the treatment of migraines.

Under the terms of the agreement, financial terms of which have not been disclosed, Eli Lilly Japan will hold the authorization for marketing lasmiditan succinate, similar to the humanized anti-CGRP monoclonal antibody Emgality (galcanezumab; genetic recombination) to which a sales agreement has already been concluded between the two companies, and Daiichi Sankyo will take charge of its distribution and sales after marketing approval. Both companies will provide healthcare professionals with information on the drug.

Through this commercialization collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo, which has a solid operating foundation in Japan based on its established position and global network in the fields of central nervous system diseases and pain management, Eli Lilly Japan will strengthen its system for providing healthcare professionals with proper information through both Emgality and lasmiditan succinate after obtaining marketing approval.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Lilly partners with Daiichi Sankyo for commercialization of migraine drug in Japan
30 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
Migraine approval validates Impel's nasal spray technology
6 September 2021
Biotechnology
AbbVie's Qulipta first oral CGRP drug approved to prevent migraine
29 September 2021
Pharmaceutical
Satsuma craters as migraine drug fails in Phase III trial
15 November 2022


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze