Thursday 8 January 2026

Lilly and Novast to expand manufacturing facility in Nantong, China

Pharmaceutical
6 March 2014
US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and China-based generic and specialty pharmaceutical company Novast Laboratories have commenced the expansion of manufacturing and development facility capacities in Nantong, Jiangsu, China.

The expansion is a result of Lilly's strategic partnership signed in 2012 with Novast to create a platform of Lilly-branded generic medicines (The Pharma Letter June 13, 2012). The facility will be located on a 22-acre campus located inside the Free Trade Zone of the Nantong Economic Technology Development Area (NETDA).

The facility will be state of the art and world class with emphasis on total quality and safety at each step of the design process. "This day marks a new chapter for Novast as we are transitioning from commercializing quality prescription products in the United States to focusing on catering the same to the China domestic needs through the collaboration platform with Lilly," said Dr Zhang, president and chief executive of Novast Holdings.

