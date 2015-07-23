Lilly beats expectations, despite a sharp profits downturn

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has reported second-quarter 2015 financials, showing revenue of $4.98 billion, an increase of 1% and beating the expectations of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research of $4.84 billion.
Revenue growth was helped by demand for Lilly’s new cancer and diabetes drugs and the acquisition of Swiss pharma major Novartis’ animal health business.
Earnings for the quarter came in at $600.8 million, a fall of 18%, or $0.56 per share, down from $0.68 per share, a year ago. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $0.90 per share. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks was for earnings of $0.74 per share. The drugmaker’s shares rose 2.5% to $88.50 in pre-market trading, and they were up 3.13% at $89.o8 when trading commenced.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze