Lilly begins Phase I study for second COVID-19 antibody

The first healthy volunteer has been dosed in a Phase I study of JS016, the lead antibody from Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) collaboration with Junshi Biosciences (HKEX: 1877).

While Junshi Biosciences is leading development in Greater China and has started its study already, Lilly has exclusive rights in the rest of the world and will begin dosing patients in a complementary Phase I trial in the USA in the coming days.

Testing cocktails to understand best approach