Lilly closes up as tirzepatide compares favorably with insulin glargine

Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) tirzepatide has achieved all primary and key secondary study outcomes against insulin glargine in adults with type 2 diabetes and increased cardiovascular (CV) risk in the SURPASS-4 trial.

Tirzepatide led to superior A1C and body weight reductions from baseline across all three doses compared to titrated insulin glargine. For the efficacy estimand, the highest dose of tirzepatide led to an A1C reduction of 2.58% reduced body weight by 11.7kg compared to results for those treated with insulin glargine at 52 weeks.

"These strong results reinforce our belief that tirzepatide has the potential to be an exciting treatment for people living with type 2 diabetes"The overall safety profile of tirzepatide was consistent with the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist class in this patient population. Gastrointestinal side effects were the most commonly reported adverse events, usually occurring during the escalation period and then decreasing over time.