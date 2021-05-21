Lilly closes up as tirzepatide compares favorably with insulin glargine

Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) tirzepatide has achieved all primary and key secondary study outcomes against insulin glargine in adults with type 2 diabetes and increased cardiovascular (CV) risk in the SURPASS-4 trial.
Tirzepatide led to superior A1C and body weight reductions from baseline across all three doses compared to titrated insulin glargine. For the efficacy estimand, the highest dose of tirzepatide led to an A1C reduction of 2.58% reduced body weight by 11.7kg compared to results for those treated with insulin glargine at 52 weeks.
"These strong results reinforce our belief that tirzepatide has the potential to be an exciting treatment for people living with type 2 diabetes"The overall safety profile of tirzepatide was consistent with the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist class in this patient population. Gastrointestinal side effects were the most commonly reported adverse events, usually occurring during the escalation period and then decreasing over time.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze