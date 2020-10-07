Lilly confident on COVID-19 neutralizing antibody combination

US drugmaker Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has announced interim data on its combination therapy in recently diagnosed patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

Data from a new interim analysis of the BLAZE-1 clinical trial showed that combination therapy with two of Lilly's SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies reduced viral load, symptoms and COVID-related hospitalization and ER visits.

Shares in the Indianapolis-based company jumped by 3% during Wednesday morning’s trading.