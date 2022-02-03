Monday 12 January 2026

Lilly lifted by COVID antibodies in fourth quarter

Pharmaceutical
3 February 2022
eli_lilly_science_large

Beating analysts’ expectations, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) put in a strong performance in the final quarter of 2021, propelled by its COVID-19 antibody therapy as well as diabetes med Trulicity (dulaglutide).

Revenues were up 8% for the quarter and 15% for the year, at $8 billion and $28.3 billion respectively. The net income figures were $1.7 billion and $5.6 billion.

Following Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Lilly reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 in the quarter, making $6.12 overall.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Evotec and Lilly ink drug discovery collaboration in metabolic diseases
18 January 2022
Biotechnology
ICER report suggests price range for Lilly's new diabetes drug
6 January 2022
Pharmaceutical
Glenmark launches COVID-19 nasal spray in India
9 February 2022
Biotechnology
FDA backs emergency use of bebtelovimab for COVID-19
12 February 2022




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze