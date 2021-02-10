Lilly names new CFO, as incumbent departs after 'inappropriate' conduct

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) saw its shares drop as much as 2.5% yesterday, after it was revealed that its chief financial officer, Josh Smiley, was leaving the company because of ‘inappropriate’ conduct.
As a result, Lilly has appointed Anat Ashkenazi as senior vice president and chief financial officer.
Ms Ashkenazi, who most recently served in the role of senior vice president, controller and chief financial officer of Lilly Research Laboratories, succeeds Josh Smiley, who has resigned as senior vice president and chief financial officer and will be leaving the company.
