Lilly presents 2nd-qrt results amid Alzheimer's focus

US drugmaker Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) saw its revenue rise by 23% in the second quarter of 2021, which amounts to a 12% jump when excluding effects of 2020 COVID-related stocking patterns, revenue from COVID-19 antibodies and recent business development.
The $6.74 billion total is marginally better than the $6.6 billion expected by analysts, while Lilly’s adjusted second-quarter profit of $1.87 a share missed Wall Street estimates by $0.02.
Profits this year are now predicted to come in around a midpoint of about $6.83 a share, instead of the previously guided midpoint of $7.13. The adjusted midpoint forecast is unchanged, at $7.90 a share.
