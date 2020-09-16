Sunday 11 January 2026

Lilly prevails in long-running French Alimta patent dispute

Pharmaceutical
16 September 2020
patent_trademark_legal_big

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has secured a major win in its long-running patent dispute with Fresenius Kabi over Alimta (pemetrexed for injection), a lung cancer drug that generated global sales of around $2.13 billion in 2019.

In France, the Paris Court of First Instance handed down its judgment on the merits in the case, ruling that the firm’s generic version of pemetrexed disodium infringes on Eli Lilly’s European patent in France (EP 1 313 508).

After summer successes at the German Federal Court of Justice and the Supreme Court of the Netherlands over its pemetrexed, Lilly has achieved an important victory in France, and secured exclusivity to the French market.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Innovent and Lilly present findings on lung cancer combination
21 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
Lilly prevails in Alimta patent infringement appeal
13 January 2017
Generics
Lilly closes up as Alimta patent proves watertight again
6 October 2017
Pharmaceutical
Lilly gets favorable ruling from UK Supreme Court
7 July 2017




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze