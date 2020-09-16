Lilly prevails in long-running French Alimta patent dispute

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has secured a major win in its long-running patent dispute with Fresenius Kabi over Alimta (pemetrexed for injection), a lung cancer drug that generated global sales of around $2.13 billion in 2019.
In France, the Paris Court of First Instance handed down its judgment on the merits in the case, ruling that the firm’s generic version of pemetrexed disodium infringes on Eli Lilly’s European patent in France (EP 1 313 508).
After summer successes at the German Federal Court of Justice and the Supreme Court of the Netherlands over its pemetrexed, Lilly has achieved an important victory in France, and secured exclusivity to the French market.
