Lilly's diabetes drug dulaglutide does well in two additional trials

US drug major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has released positive top-line results of two additional Phase III AWARD trials for dulaglutide, an investigational, long-acting glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist being studied as a once-weekly treatment for type 2 diabetes.
Primary efficacy endpoints of non-inferiority to insulin glargine, as measured by the reduction of hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) levels at the 1.5mg dose, were met in two studies (AWARD-2 and AWARD-4). Having met the primary endpoints, superiority for HbA1c lowering was examined. The dulaglutide 1.5mg dose demonstrated statistically superior reduction in HbA1c from baseline compared to insulin glargine at 52 weeks in patients with type 2 diabetes on metformin and glimepiride (AWARD-2). The dulaglutide 1.5 mg dose in combination with insulin lispro demonstrated statistically superior reduction in HbA1c from baseline compared to insulin glargine in combination with insulin lispro at 26 weeks (AWARD-4).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze