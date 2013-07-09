Lilly's Lechleiter back in the driving seat following aorta surgery

John Lechleiter has returned to his duties as chairman, president, and chief executive of US drug major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). Dr Lechleiter has been on medical leave since his scheduled surgery for a dilated aorta on May 13, 2013.
Commenting on his return to full time leadership of the company, Dr Lechleiter, whose surgery and recovery were successful and he has been cleared by his personal physician and the company's employee health services physician to return to full-time work, said: "I return to Lilly with renewed energy and enthusiasm, along with a new perspective on health and wellness and the critical importance of new medicines in advancing patient care.”
During Dr Lechleiter's medical leave, chief financial officer Derica Rice served as acting CEO, while Ellen Marram, the lead independent director of Eli Lilly's board of directors, assumed the position of acting chairperson of the board.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze