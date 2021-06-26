Sunday 11 January 2026

Lilly's tirzepatide outperforms semaglutide

Pharmaceutical
26 June 2021
Eli Lilly (NYE: LLY) has announced that results from the SURPASS-2 study have been published in The New England Journal of Medicine, showing that its investigational drug tirzepatide achieved superior HbA1C and weight reductions compared to semaglutide in people with type 2 diabetes.

Weight management support in type 2 diabetes is important as approximately 85% of people with type 2 are carrying extra weight or are living with obesity, with figures likely to have increased during COVID lockdowns, the US pharma major noted.

A prespecified exploratory composite endpoint comprised of participants who achieved an HbA1C level less than or equal to 6.5% and weight loss of 10% or greater, while not experiencing hypoglycemia less than 54mg/dL (3 mmol/L) or severe hypoglycemia, was evaluated. Across the three doses of tirzepatide, 32% (5mg), 51% (10mg) and 60% (15mg) of participants achieved this composite endpoint compared to 22% of participants taking semaglutide 1mg.

More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


