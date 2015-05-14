Lilly signs immunological collaboration with US research institute

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and not-for-profit Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute have signed an immunological collaboration to investigate potential therapeutics using biotechnology approaches in targeting multiple immune checkpoint modulators for the treatment of immunological diseases such as lupus, Sjögren's syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease and other autoimmune disorders.
Collaboration co-chairman Thomas Bumol, senior vice president, biotechnology and immunology research at Lilly, said: “Immunology is an important research area of focus for Lilly, and through this exciting collaboration with Sanford-Burnham, our scientists can discover and develop new medicines together in a seamless way that takes advantage of each group in a family of key targets.”
