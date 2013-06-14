Lilly stops Ph II study of Alzheimer's candidate LY2886721 due to abnormal liver tests

US drug major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) says it has stopped its Phase II study (BACC) for LY2886721, a beta secretase (BACE) inhibitor being investigated as a once daily treatment for its potential to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease. The decision was due to abnormal liver biochemical tests. The cases of abnormal liver biochemical tests were identified as part of routine monitoring. Lilly will continue to monitor all participants with abnormal liver biochemical tests.

"While stopping this Phase II study for our BACE inhibitor is disappointing, patient safety is of utmost importance to Lilly," said Jan Lundberg, executive vice president, science and technology, and president, Lilly Research Laboratories, adding: "Discovering and developing medicines for devastating diseases like Alzheimer's is fraught with many challenges, but Lilly's 25-year commitment to bringing medicines to the millions of Alzheimer's disease patients who are waiting will not wane."