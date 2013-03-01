Little for Pharma in India's budgetary fiscal measures, says OPPI

Despite hopes that the Indian government would do something for the country’s pharmaceutical industry as part of its 2013/14 budgetary proposals, there was nothing of significance for the health care sector, according to the trade group the Organization of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI).

In its Pre-Budget Memorandum, the OPPI proposed budgetary/fiscal measures and support in the following five key areas: infrastructure building; improving access to medicines; reduction in transaction costs; incentivizing R&D; and reduction in tax burden and other measures