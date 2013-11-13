Liver cancer market to nearly treble in size to $1.4 billion by 2019

The value of the hepatocellular cancer (HCC) market is set to grow by a massive 172% and hit $1.4 billion by 2019, according to independent analyst firm Datamonitor Healthcare. HCC is the most common form of liver cancer, accounting for 83% of total liver cancer incidence.
Joseph Hedden, an analyst at Datamonitor Healthcare, said: “The strong forecasted growth is attributable to the generation of revenue derived from new HCC patient populations, coupled with expected drug approvals.”
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