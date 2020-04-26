Sunday 11 January 2026

Look back at pharma news in the week to April 24, 2020

26 April 2020
Regulatory news last week included two important decisions from the US Food and Drug Administration. First up, Seattle Genetics gained FDA approval for its breast cancer candidate Tukysa (tucatinib). The other was FDA clearance for Incyte’s Pemazyre (pemigatinib) as a treatment for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma. Clinical trial news of note included Switzerland-based Idorsia scoring a goal with positive Phase III results with its investigational insomnia treatment daridorexant, and AstraZeneca on Friday presented new data on its Lynparza in the treatment of prostate cancer.

