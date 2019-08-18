Sunday 11 January 2026

Look back at pharma news in the week to August 16

Pharmaceutical
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
18 August 2019
tpl-week-in-review-700x466

M&A news last week featured Jazz Pharmaceuticals buying US biotech firm Cavion along with its CX-8998, a neurological drug being developed as a treatment for essential tremor. Research news included Deciphera presenting positive results for ripretinib in gastrointestinal stromal tumors and AstraZeneca’s release of new data on Lynparza in the ovarian cancer setting. There were also a bunch of US Food and Drug Administration approvals, including Roche gaining clearance of its Rozlytrek for NSCLC in both adults and adolescents. Also, the agency approved AbbVie’s Rinvoq for rheumatoid arthritis.

Experimental Jazz sounds a new not with Cavion acquisition

In its last two acquisition forays Jazz Pharmaceuticals has bought oncology companies, but last week’s purchase of  Cavion marks a return to its central nervous system roots, noted Lisa Urquhart on Vantage, the editorial arm of the Evaluate group, but pointing out that the move is not without risk.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
With trial win, Deciphera diverges from Blueprint
13 August 2019
Pharmaceutical
Roche expands global access program beyond HIV
23 July 2019
Biotechnology
AbbVie nabs FDA approval for oral RA therapy JAK inhibitor Rinvoq
17 August 2019
Biotechnology
AbbVie dips into STING pathway field with buy of Mavupharma
15 July 2019


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze