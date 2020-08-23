Sunday 11 January 2026

Look back at pharma news in the week to August 21, 2020

Pharmaceutical
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
23 August 2020
tpl-week-in-review-700x466

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Last week’s notable news included French pharma major Sanofi last Monday announcing it was buying US firm Principia Biopharma for $3.68 billion, along with its BTK inhibitors SAR442168 for multiple sclerosis and rilzabrutinib for autoimmune diseases. Also, Johnson & Johnson announced its biggest acquisition since that of Actelion for $30 billion in 2017, when it agreed to buy Momenta Pharmaceuticals for $6.5 billion, taking in the autoimmune diseases candidate nipocalimab. Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries took a hit last Tuesday when the US Department of Justice sued the company over kickbacks relating to its top-selling multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone. And last Wednesday, US biotech Regeneron Pharmaceuticals enlisted help from Swiss giant Roche to develop and manufacture its REGN-COV2, an antibody cocktail for the treatment of COVID-19.

Sanofi pays up for Principia

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
Momenta Pharma refocuses biosimilars development; cuts staff
2 October 2018
Biotechnology
Regeneron progresses REGN-COV2 Phase III COVID-19 prevention trial
7 July 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze