Sunday 11 January 2026

Look back at pharma news in the week to August 28, 2020

Pharmaceutical
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
30 August 2020
tpl-week-in-review-700x466

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Last week’s notable news included Vertex Pharmaceuticals receiving earlier-than-expected approval in Europe for its Kaftrio plus ivacaftor for multiple sclerosis. Also scoring European approval last week was GlaxoSmithKline’s Blenrep for multiple myeloma. The authorization by US President Donald Trump administration, via the Food and Drug Administration, of emergency use for convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients has raised questions on the agency’s credibility. On the M&A front, Yumanity Therapeutics announced it is merging with Proteostasis, to leverage protein misfolding to advance programs for neurodegenerative diseases, including Yumanity’s Parkinson’s disease candidate YTX-7739.

Kaftrio gets early EU approval, launch will be bumpy given reimbursement processes

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Vertex's Kaftrio deal with NHS England marks welcome turnaround
30 June 2020
Biotechnology
Yumanity set to earn $500 million from deal with Merck
24 June 2020
Biotechnology
Breakthrough status in cystic fibrosis sends Proteostasis up by half
13 March 2018
Biotechnology
Unanimous vote for belantamab mafodotin puts GSK drug on brink of US approval
15 July 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze