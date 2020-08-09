Look back at pharma news in the week to August 7, 2020

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Last week’s notable regulatory news included Germany’s MorphoSys and US partner Incyte gaining approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for their B-cell lymphoma drug Monjuvi (tafasitamab). Also, GlaxoSmithKline’s return to the oncology sector was rewarded last week with FDA approval for its Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin), the first ever anti-BCMA agent. Among research developments, Immunic released positive Phase II data for its IMU-838 in the treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMA), and Denmark’s Lundbeck announced the discontinuation of its Phase II study of Lu AF11167 in schizophrenia. Deal-making featured a potential $2 billion agreement for Biogen to acquire rights to a Parkinson’s disease program from Denali Therapeutics

Tafasitamab receives 2L label and clean safety language