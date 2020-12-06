Look back at pharma news in the week to December 4, 2020

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor
COVID-19 vaccine news took center stage last week, with Wednesday seeing approval by the UK regulator of Pfizer and BioNTech’s BNT162b2, marking its first approval anywhere in the world. Last Monday Moderna released new data on its COVID-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273 and said it was filing for both US and European approval for emergency use. Also, US vaccine developer Novavax updated on the progress of its NVXCoV2373 COVID-19 vaccine program. Elsewhere, Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Spain’s PharmaMar released disappointing Phase III data for their lung cancer drug candidate Zepzelca.
