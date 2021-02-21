Sunday 11 January 2026

Look back at pharma news in the week to February 19, 2021 February 22, 2021

Pharmaceutical
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
21 February 2021
tpl-week-in-review-700x466

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Notable research news last week included Swiss pharma giant Roche releasing new Phase III data on its diabetic macular degeneration (DME) candidate faricimab. On the disappointing side, bluebird bio reported that its rare diseases therapies LentiGlobin and Zynteglo have been connected to a case of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). On the deal-making front, Nektar Therapies had a busy day last Thursday, when it announced a research financing deal with SFJ Pharma on its bempegaldesleukin and also a research collaboration with Merck & Co. Elsewhere, Astellas and Seagen have filed for US Food and Drug Administration approval for their metastatic urothelial cancer drug Padcev.

Faricimab’s full data doesn’t make it a category killer – on par with Eylea

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
'Breakthrough' status for bempegaldesleukin combo with Opdivo
1 August 2019
Biotechnology
Genmab and Seagen submit tisotumab vedotin BLA to FDA
11 February 2021
Biotechnology
Roche's faricimab matches rival in two global Phase III studies in nAMD
25 January 2021
Biotechnology
bluebird bio presents more LentiGlobin data at ASH
9 December 2019


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze