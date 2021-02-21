Look back at pharma news in the week to February 19, 2021 February 22, 2021

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor
Notable research news last week included Swiss pharma giant Roche releasing new Phase III data on its diabetic macular degeneration (DME) candidate faricimab. On the disappointing side, bluebird bio reported that its rare diseases therapies LentiGlobin and Zynteglo have been connected to a case of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). On the deal-making front, Nektar Therapies had a busy day last Thursday, when it announced a research financing deal with SFJ Pharma on its bempegaldesleukin and also a research collaboration with Merck & Co. Elsewhere, Astellas and Seagen have filed for US Food and Drug Administration approval for their metastatic urothelial cancer drug Padcev.
