Look back at pharma news in the week to January 8, 2021

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

As 2021 began, the first M&A deal of the year was announced, with Italy’s Angelini revealing the biggest acquisition in the company’s history, buying US CNS specialist Arvelle Therapeutics for up to $960 million. Also of note, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced positive initial data for its casirivimab plus imdevimab antibody cocktail in the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. US oncology focussed Calithera Biosciences released disappointing results for its lead candidate telaglenastat in renal cell carcinoma (RCC). Additionally, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals looks se for regulatory filings for its vutrisiran in the treatment of transthyretin-mediated ATTR amyloidosis following positive Phase III results.

Angelini seizes the initiative with Arvelle takeout