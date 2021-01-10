Monday 12 January 2026

Look back at pharma news in the week to January 8, 2021

Pharmaceutical
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
10 January 2021
tpl-week-in-review-700x466

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

As 2021 began, the first M&A deal of the year was announced, with Italy’s Angelini revealing the biggest acquisition in the company’s history, buying US CNS specialist Arvelle Therapeutics for up to $960 million. Also of note, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced positive initial data for its casirivimab plus imdevimab antibody cocktail in the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. US oncology focussed Calithera Biosciences released disappointing results for its lead candidate telaglenastat in renal cell carcinoma (RCC). Additionally, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals looks se for regulatory filings for its vutrisiran in the treatment of transthyretin-mediated ATTR amyloidosis following positive Phase III results.

Angelini seizes the initiative with Arvelle takeout

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
First antibody therapy to show anti-viral effect in hospitalized COVID-19 patients
30 December 2020
Biotechnology
Regeneron's REGEN-COV2 receives EUA
23 November 2020
Biotechnology
Calithera gains exclusive, global license to Mars Symbioscience's arginase inhibitors
9 December 2014


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze