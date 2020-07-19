Sunday 11 January 2026

Look back at pharma news in the week to July 17, 2020

Pharmaceutical
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
19 July 2020
tpl-week-in-review-700x466

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Last week’s notable research news included disappointing results for Swiss pharma giant Roche’s Tecentriq in combination with Avastin in the treatment of ovarian cancer, and US firm Moderna posted promising results for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273, but questions were raised about the length of protection it provided. Roche was also in the news for its collaboration with Blueprint Medicines on the development of the US biotech’s targeted cancer candidate pralsetinib. Elsewhere, India’s Biocon received approval from the domestic regulator, the DCGI, to market its Alzumab to treat respiratory complications in COVID-19 patients.

Tecentriq’s ovarian failure highlights a changing market

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Delay in review of Blueprint's kinase blocker Ayvakit
7 February 2020
Biotechnology
Moderna rockets as first patient dosed with its coronavirus vaccine candidate
17 March 2020
Biotechnology
Positive data for Tecentriq in early breast cancer setting
18 June 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze