Sunday 11 January 2026

Look back at pharma news in the week to July 24, 2020

Pharmaceutical
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
26 July 2020
tpl-week-in-review-700x466

Last week’s notable news continued with a strong focus on the novel coronavirus, with UK respiratory drug developer Synairgen presenting new data on its SNG001 inhaled interferon candidate for hospitalized COVID-19 patients, sending the firm’s shares into the stratosphere. AstraZeneca and Oxford University released encouraging Phase I/II results for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate ChAdOx1/AZD1222. Also, BioNTech and Pfizer released positive COVID-19 vaccine data. Additionally, US biotech Incyte reported strong Phase III results for its graft-versus-host (GVID) drug Jakafi.

Synairgen joins the 2020 coronavirus winners club

With investors and governments itching to analyze the first clinical data from AstraZeneca/Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine last Monday, it was in fact a different UK company – the tiny biotech Synairgen – that seized most of the morning’s attention, noted Jacob Plieth writing on Evaluate Vantage.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Synairgen's home-based COVID-19 trial of inhaled SNG001 expanded
18 June 2020
Biotechnology
Global pharma and biotech's fight against COVID-19: an investment perspective
6 May 2020
Biotechnology
BioNTech and Pfizer bag $1.95 billion US deal for SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate
22 July 2020
Biotechnology
REACH2 pivotal trial of Jakafi meets primary endpoint in GVHD
16 October 2019


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze