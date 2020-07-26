Look back at pharma news in the week to July 24, 2020

Last week’s notable news continued with a strong focus on the novel coronavirus, with UK respiratory drug developer Synairgen presenting new data on its SNG001 inhaled interferon candidate for hospitalized COVID-19 patients, sending the firm’s shares into the stratosphere. AstraZeneca and Oxford University released encouraging Phase I/II results for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate ChAdOx1/AZD1222. Also, BioNTech and Pfizer released positive COVID-19 vaccine data. Additionally, US biotech Incyte reported strong Phase III results for its graft-versus-host (GVID) drug Jakafi.

Synairgen joins the 2020 coronavirus winners club

With investors and governments itching to analyze the first clinical data from AstraZeneca/Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine last Monday, it was in fact a different UK company – the tiny biotech Synairgen – that seized most of the morning’s attention, noted Jacob Plieth writing on Evaluate Vantage.