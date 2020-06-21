Sunday 11 January 2026

Look back at pharma news in the week to June 19, 2020

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Last week’s regulatory news included Viela Bio gaining its first product approval, with the US Food and Drug Administration clearing its neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) candidate Uplizna (inebilizumab) for marketing, and Epizyme’s Tazverik won FDA approval for two follicular lymphoma indications. On the deal-making front, Neurocrine Biosciences entered a potential $2 billion collaboration with Japan’s Takeda to in-license seven pipeline programs for CNS indications, and investors welcomed Alpine Immune Sciences latest licensing accord, this one with AbbVie for its autoimmune disease candidate ALPN-101.

Viela Bio wins FDA approval for autoimmune treatment

