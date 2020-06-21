Look back at pharma news in the week to June 19, 2020

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor
Last week’s regulatory news included Viela Bio gaining its first product approval, with the US Food and Drug Administration clearing its neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) candidate Uplizna (inebilizumab) for marketing, and Epizyme’s Tazverik won FDA approval for two follicular lymphoma indications. On the deal-making front, Neurocrine Biosciences entered a potential $2 billion collaboration with Japan’s Takeda to in-license seven pipeline programs for CNS indications, and investors welcomed Alpine Immune Sciences latest licensing accord, this one with AbbVie for its autoimmune disease candidate ALPN-101.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze