Look back at pharma news in the week to June 26, 2020

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor
Last week saw Gilead Sciences reveal it was buying a 49.9% stake in immune-oncology-focussed Pionyr Immunotherapeutics and taking an option to acquire the rest of the company. On the regulatory front, India’s Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gained marketing approval for its favipiravir product FabiFlu on its domestic market for the treatment of COVID-19. Also, AbbVie and Allergan received a complete response letter (CRL) from the US Food and Drug Administration for their DARPin therapy abicipar pegol. Deal-making news included Sanofi entering a multi-billion licensing accord with USA-based Translate Bio for its infectious disease vaccines, and Dutch biotech uniQure entered into a deal with Australian CSL Limited’s CSL Behring unit on its hemophilia B drug etranacogene dezaparvovec.
